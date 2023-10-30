Metra's holiday trains will roll into Chicago for another winter; ticket sales start this week

While a sleigh might be Santa's most common mode of transportation, he'll be found on Metra trains some days this holiday season.

Santa, his Elves and, of course Mrs. Claus, will hop onboard Metra's festive holiday trains, starting on Dec. 2, the transit agency said Monday in a news release announcing the return of the annual tradition.

While the festive trains will operate on four Metra lines, the experience will be especially unique on the Metra Electric Line. Passengers will hop onboard the delightfully decorated train and head to Millennium Station, where they'll encounter a North Pole winter wonderland, according to the transit agency.

There will be treats for everyone to enjoy, face painting, holiday-themed music and a host of other fun activities.

If you think this might be the perfect wintertime experience for you and your family, you'll want to act fast.

Ticket sales begin online starting Wednesday and are expected to sell out. Each ticket costs $5 and must be purchased ahead of time, according to Metra.

Participants will be able to take the holiday train downtown Chicago, spend some time in the city and then use their ticket to return on any scheduled Metra train later that day.

Holiday trains are offered on the designated Metra lines at the following dates:

Saturday, Dec. 2

Metra Electric Line

BNSF

Milwaukee District West

Saturday, Dec. 9

Rock Island

Union Pacific Northwest

Saturday, Dec. 16