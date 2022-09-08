Metra Extends ‘Best Deal Ever'

Metra riders who saved money this Summer with unlimited monthly passes, will be able to continue the value rate for rides through the Holiday Season. Metra CEO Jim Derwinski says a pilot program started in July, was initially planned for three months. Yet so many customers bought the pass, known as the 'Super Saver,' he has extended the option through the end of 2022.

What riders enjoy about this deal is a lack of Zone restrictions. For example, $100 is good for unlimited rides whether you commute from Ravenswood on the North Side, a few miles north of downtown, or from the Big Timber Station on the Milwaukee West Line in Northwest Suburban Elgin. The pass is even less expensive for some Seniors, Students, and customers in South Suburban Cook County - those riders can buy it for $70.

Metra told NBC 5 this Summer that the busiest days on the system are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and a Spokesperson says that pre-pandemic rider levels are dependent on whether large Loop offices start to require workers to come downtown all week.