Metra adds sixth holiday train to seasonal lineup

Missed your opportunity to score a ride on one of Metra’s holiday trains? The agency has some good news, as a sixth line will get the festive treatment in December.

According to the agency, Metra will operate a special holiday train on its Union Pacific North Line on Dec. 16, making it the sixth line to feature the festive offering this season.

Tickets on the UP North holiday train will cost $5, and will go on sale at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The agency warns riders that tickets for the other rides sold out quickly, and therefore residents are urged to act quickly.

Tickets can be purchased on Metra’s website.

The UP North train will depart Waukegan at 11:10 a.m., making intermedia stops before arriving at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 12:30 p.m.

Riders can then take the train back to their starting point at 1:35 p.m., or can stay in downtown and take another train home throughout the remainder of the day.

Previously tickets had been put on sale for the holiday train on the Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island and Union Pacific Northwest lines, and all of those trains sold out rapidly.

The holiday trains will get underway this weekend, with Metra Electric, BNSF and Milwaukee District West trains running on Saturday.

More information can be found on the holiday train website.