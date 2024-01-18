Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in small downstate Illinois town

A lucky Illinois Lottery player in a small town in the St. Louis area took home a prize of $1 million in the most recent Mega Millions drawing, coming up just short of the jackpot.

The ticket was sold in Mitchell, a small community of just over 1,200 people located approximately 15.5 miles outside of downtown St. Louis.

The player bought the ticket at the 508 Variety Shop, a small store that racks up a $10,000 bonus, comprising 1% of the total prize money.

Amber Ronk, the owner of 508 Variety Shop, said that she believes the winner is a store regular, who make up the vast majority of the business' customers.

"I hope I find out who won so we can bask in the joy with them," Ronk said to the Illinois Lottery.

The lucky winner was one of three players nationwide to win $1 million in Tuesday's drawing, joining players from Michigan and South Carolina respectively.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over 21,000 winning tickets were sold in Illinois for Tuesday's drawing, with $236 million up for grabs in Friday's drawing.