$1M, $4M Mega Millions tickets sold in 6 states, including 1 in the Midwest

Mega Millions players, we've got good news and bad news.

The bad news is, no one hit Tuesday's massive jackpot, which came in at $1.1 billion -- the sixth largest in U.S. history.

The good news is, the pot has grown even more, to $1.25 billion for Friday's drawing. And, seven people matched enough numbers to win $1 million, including one person in the Midwest.

According to lottery officials, while no one matched all of Tuesday's winning numbers -- 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and Megaplier 12 to win the billion dollar prize, $1 million winning tickets were sold in California (two tickets), Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin.

One lucky ticket in Texas also hit the Megaplier, taking home a whopping $4 million.

The biggest prizes Illinois saw in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was two tickets worth $10,000 each, the Illinois Lottery website said.

The chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better. Last summer, a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold the nation's only winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket, worth $1.34 billion.

The winners, who agreed to split the jackpot should the win, have chosen to remain anonymous.

The next Mega Millions drawing, with a jackpot of $1.25 billion, is set for Friday at 10 p.m. CT.