‘Medical Emergency’ Caused Truck Crash Into McHenry Starbucks: Police

A incident in which a truck crashed into a Starbucks in suburban McHenry on Thursday was caused by a "medical emergency," police said Friday, adding that the driver would not be charged.

The crash took place at around 4:40 p.m. at the Starbucks in the 4300 block of West Elm Street, McHenry police said in a statement.

Authorities said a Dodge Ram truck headed westbound on Elm Street slammed into a vehicle in the drive-thru of the coffee shop and hit the northeast corner of the building, becoming partially lodged inside.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Lakemoor, had suffered a medical emergency, according to McHenry police, who said he would not be cited or charged in the incident.

A total of five people were injured in the crash. Authorities said one of the five victims was pinned under the truck after it crashed into the building and had to extracted by paramedics.

A 21-year-old male Starbucks employee was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, officials said. McHenry police said he was treated for his injuries and was listed in fair condition as of Friday morning, and was being held at the hospital for observation.

Four people - including the driver of the car in the drive-thru at the time of the crash and a second Starbucks employee - were taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry, police said. The driver was treated and released, officials said, while the other Starbucks employee was treated for minor injuries and listed in good condition, also being held for observation.

A fifth person was treated and released at the scene.

"I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives," McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said in a Facebook post. "Prayers to all of the Starbucks employees and customers who were involved. Huge thanks to all the agencies for your support in this situation."

McHenry police said the city's planning and development department was assessing the building's structural integrity.