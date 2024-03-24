Measles case reported in Will County tied to Chicago outbreak

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Will County reported its first measles case on Sunday amid a rise in measles infections in Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In a statement, the Will County Health Department said its communicable diseases staff was working to collect additional details to identify and notify people that may have been exposed to measles, provide education, and recommend appropriate measures.

Specifics of the case weren't released, but officials did reveal the case was related to the outbreak in Chicago.

One day earlier, the Lake County Health Department revealed a resident there had contracted measles, marking that county's first infection.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, people who are unvaccinated, pregnant, an infant under 6 months of age or immunocompromised and were exposed at either location may still be eligible to receive immunoglobulin to prevent disease.

Those who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected and do not need to take further action, officials said.