McClain defense attorneys rest case as Madigan corruption trial continues

Defense attorneys for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's close confidant Michael McClain rested their case Thursday, though Madigan's attorneys still have witnesses left to call in the high-profile trial.

McClain and Madigan aim to show that what is alleged by prosecutors to be corruption was nothing more than legal business as usual in Springfield.

They are also trying to convince the jury that companies like AT&T and ComEd may have sought Mike Madigan’s favor but received no special consideration in return.

Among Madigan’s witnesses Thursday were Andrew Cretal, a real estate developer who was working on the Union West development in the West Loop. He was captured on recordings made by FBI mole Danny Solis while meeting with Madigan’s law firm about tax breaks for the property.

When asked if he ever felt fearful or intimidated to hire Madigan’s law firm, Cretal said he did not. He also said he was impressed by Madigan’s partner, Vincent “Bud” Getzendanner.

Justice David Ellis, an appellate court judge and New York Times bestselling author, is also expected to take the stand for Madigan's defense.

Ellis previously served as general counsel for Madigan and also testified for the defense at the trial of the "ComEd four," among the precursors to Madigan's trial.

Mike McClain, Anne Pramaggiore, John Hooker and Jay Doherty were all convicted on nine different counts of conspiracy, bribery and falsification of records.

Only a few floors away from where McClain and Madigan were on trial, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman Friday set a new, June 2025 trial date for Paul La Schiazza, the former CEO of AT&T Illinois. His first trial ended in September with a hung jury.

In testimony Wednesday, La Schiazza was identified as the executive who authorized more than $22,000 in payments to Madigan ally Eddie Acevedo for a no-work job.

As has been the court’s practice, there will be no testimony on Friday. Next week is Christmas week, and the jurors will not be required to come in. There is a session scheduled with the attorneys prior to the New Year to draft jury instructions.

It is not known how a potential government shutdown might affect this trial. When Judge Blakey asked, prosecutors responded saying they did not know how the shut down would impact the trial, but acknowledged that they may have to continue the trial without being paid.

The court has been notified that there will be approximately three days of closing arguments.

The earliest that could start under the current schedule would be Jan. 2, 2025.