When you can see May's ‘Flower Moon' in the skies

The May full moon is rapidly approaching, and you won’t have to wait long to see the “Flower Moon” as it rises in the sky.

Understandably, the name “Flower Moon” comes from the blooming of flowers and other plants during the spring months in the Northern Hemisphere, though the moon also has other names depending on your location.

For example, Farmer’s Almanac says that the May moon is known as the “Milk Moon” in Europe because of farmers moving cows to their spring pastures during the month of May.

NASA says that the moon is also known as the Hare’s Moon, the Corn Moon, and the Vesak in other cultures around the world.

Here in the U.S., the “Flower Moon” will rise in the skies Thursday morning, but won’t be fully visible until Thursday at sunset, according to NASA.

