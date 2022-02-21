Massive Fire Damages Multiple Businesses in Chicago's Albany Park

A massive extra-alarm fire has damaged multiple businesses in Chicago's Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Fire officials said the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Richmond.

Flames could be seen consuming the Ultimate Ninja facility, a gym inspired by the TV show "American Ninja Warrior." Nearby brewery the Twisted Hippo was also seen damaged by the blaze.

The Chicago Fire Department's office of media affairs said at least one person, a man in his 60s, was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported by 6 a.m. as flames continued to burn.

311 Alarm, 4 Master streams. 3 point of vantage and 3 handlines at present All CFD companies working. 1 transport approx 60 M with smoke inhalation Red to Swedish. No other transports or injuries. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2022

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the buildings were not immediately known.

Ultimate Ninjas, which has several locations across the Chicago area, had planned to hold a number of President's Day camps for children, according to their website.

Check back for details on this developing story.