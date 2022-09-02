Massive Beanie Baby Collection Up for Grabs in Rockford as Part of Estate Sale

When a Rockford woman passed away, she left behind some important possessions to her children that are now part of a unique estate sale.

That's because the woman had a massive collection of Beanie Babies, among other stuffed animals.

Kelly Kakert, owner of Jolly Estate Sales, said the collection includes roughly 1,300 Beanie Babies, all of which were previously kept in the woman's 1,200-square-foot condo.

"We're thinking she had these Beanie Babies since the mid-90s. So, close to 25 years," Kakert told NBC Chicago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Along with the Beanie Babies were a table full of TY collector cards and other stuffed animals in display boxes.

Kakert said her estate sale company received the collection Tuesday, and it took them "about 15 hours to sort."

The items first went up for sale at 9 a.m. Friday and, already, Kakert said several hundred have sold.

The estate sale is being held at 123 S. Madison St. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.