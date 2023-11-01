Mariah Carey announces ‘it's time' as she prepares for holiday tour, Chicago show

As the calendar switched from October to November, Mariah Carey's Christmas era officially began.

"It’s…… TIME!!!" the singer wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside video showing her breaking out of a block of ice she had been frozen in. Her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas is You" plays as breaks free, ready to take the holiday music world by storm once again.

The annual announcement comes as Carey, the unofficial queen of Christmas, prepares to help Chicagoans celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a festive performance.

Carey previously announced her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour will stop in 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-November and conclude in New York City on Dec. 17. The holiday-themed shows will celebrate the music superstar's collection of holiday classics, such as her mega-hit and fan favorite chart toppers, according to a news release.

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

The musical extravaganza will kick off in California on Nov. 15 before coming to the United Center in Chicago on Dec. 3.

You can purchase tickets at LiveNation.com.