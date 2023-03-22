Marcus Stroman Proclaims Himself Cubs' Opening Day Starter on Twitter

Marcus Stroman proclaims himself Opening Day starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman tweeted out his gratitude about being named the Opening Day starter on March 30.

"Beyond thankful and grateful to be named the Opening Day starter for this year. Truly can’t wait to feel the energy in Wrigley. CUBS fans…THANK YOU in advance for the passion and vibe y’all provide each and every day. Can’t wait to compete for you all year! 🗣️ @Cubs," Stroman tweeted.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Beyond thankful and grateful to be named the Opening Day starter for this year. Truly can’t wait to feel the energy in Wrigley. CUBS fans…THANK YOU in advance for the passion and vibe y’all provide each and every day. Can’t wait to compete for you all year! 🗣️ @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 22, 2023

While the Cubs haven't announced anything official, Stroman is the most likely, no-brainer candidate for Opening Day. With Kyle Hendricks still a ways away from returning to the mound, Stroman is next in line for the No. 1 spot.

This offseason, Stroman spent time pitching in the WBC for Puerto Rico. They lost in the second round to Mexico, who subsequently lost to the WBC champions – Team Japan.

He pitched in two games for Puerto Rico, bringing back with him a 3.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP from nine total innings pitched. He allowed three runs and two home runs while striking out four batters.

The Cubs open up their season at Wrigley Field on March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.