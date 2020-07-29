MAP: Find a Chicago-Area Clear the Shelters Location Near You

Are you ready to adopt a pet? This year you can help Clear the Shelters the entire month of August!
Check the map below to find a participating Chicago-area shelter or rescue location near you. Once you find your location, look at the shelter's website for information on special Clear the Shelters news and the location's mandatory social distancing and safety protocols.
Not ready to adopt but want to help? This year's Clear the Shelters includes a donation component to help generate critical funds for Chicago-area shelters and rescues. Click here to donate!
In addition to the month-long campaign, a special Clear the Shelter adoption day will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29. Each shelter's adoption process and policy will still be in place during this event.
Animal Care League
1011 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL 60304
Animal Outreach Humane Society
3370 Shoppers Drive, McHenry, IL 60051
A.R.F. Animal Rescue Foundation
531 W. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189
Aurora Animal Care & Control
600 S. River St., Aurora, IL. 60506
Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608
Effingham County Animal Humane Society
12073 N. 1000th Rd., Effingham, IL. 62401
Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control
9704 S. Charles St., Chicago, IL. 60643
Heartland Animal Shelter
2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL. 60062
Hinsdale Humane Society
21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL. 60521
Humane Indiana
421 45th St., Munster, IN., 46321
LaPorte Animal Care Shelter
2855 West State Road 2, LaPorte, IN., 46350
Livingston County Humane Society
21179 North 1358 East Road, Pontiac, IL., 61764
Michiana Humane Society
722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN. 46360
Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL. 60015
PAWS Chicago
1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL. 60614
Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL. 61603
Rover Rescue of Illinois
1512S. Randall Rd., Geneva, IL. 60134
South Suburban Humane Society
1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL., 60411
Spay and Stay
3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL. 60087
The Anti-Cruelty Society
157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL. 60654
The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
2054 E. Estate Road 130, Hobart, IN. 46342
Tree House Humane Society
7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608
Winnebago Animal Control Services
4517 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL. 61103