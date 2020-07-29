clear the shelters

MAP: Find a Chicago-Area Clear the Shelters Location Near You

Here's how to join the month-long adopt-and-donate campaign

081917 humane society greater miami clear the shelters

Are you ready to adopt a pet? This year you can help Clear the Shelters the entire month of August!

Check the map below to find a participating Chicago-area shelter or rescue location near you. Once you find your location, look at the shelter's website for information on special Clear the Shelters news and the location's mandatory social distancing and safety protocols.

Not ready to adopt but want to help? This year's Clear the Shelters includes a donation component to help generate critical funds for Chicago-area shelters and rescues. Click here to donate!

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 42 mins ago

Indiana Reports 630 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Kohl's 1 hour ago

Kohl's to Close Stores on Thanksgiving Day in 2020

In addition to the month-long campaign, a special Clear the Shelter adoption day will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29. Each shelter's adoption process and policy will still be in place during this event.

Animal Care League
1011 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL 60304

Animal Outreach Humane Society
3370 Shoppers Drive, McHenry, IL 60051

A.R.F. Animal Rescue Foundation
531 W. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189

Aurora Animal Care & Control
600 S. River St., Aurora, IL. 60506

Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608

Effingham County Animal Humane Society
12073 N. 1000th Rd., Effingham, IL. 62401

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control
9704 S. Charles St., Chicago, IL. 60643

Heartland Animal Shelter
2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL. 60062

Hinsdale Humane Society
21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL. 60521

Humane Indiana
421 45th St., Munster, IN., 46321

LaPorte Animal Care Shelter
2855 West State Road 2, LaPorte, IN., 46350

Livingston County Humane Society
21179 North 1358 East Road, Pontiac, IL., 61764

Michiana Humane Society
722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN. 46360

Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL. 60015

PAWS Chicago
1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL. 60614

Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL. 61603

Rover Rescue of Illinois
1512S. Randall Rd., Geneva, IL. 60134

South Suburban Humane Society
1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL., 60411

Spay and Stay
3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL. 60087

The Anti-Cruelty Society
157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL. 60654

The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.
2054 E. Estate Road 130, Hobart, IN. 46342

Tree House Humane Society
7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608

Winnebago Animal Control Services
4517 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL. 61103

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersClear the shelters Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us