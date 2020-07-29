MAP: Find a Chicago-Area Clear the Shelters Location Near You

Are you ready to adopt a pet? This year you can help Clear the Shelters the entire month of August!

Check the map below to find a participating Chicago-area shelter or rescue location near you. Once you find your location, look at the shelter's website for information on special Clear the Shelters news and the location's mandatory social distancing and safety protocols.

Not ready to adopt but want to help? This year's Clear the Shelters includes a donation component to help generate critical funds for Chicago-area shelters and rescues. Click here to donate!

In addition to the month-long campaign, a special Clear the Shelter adoption day will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29. Each shelter's adoption process and policy will still be in place during this event.

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL 60304

Animal Outreach Humane Society

3370 Shoppers Drive, McHenry, IL 60051

A.R.F. Animal Rescue Foundation

531 W. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189

Aurora Animal Care & Control

600 S. River St., Aurora, IL. 60506

Chicago Animal Care and Control

2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608

Effingham County Animal Humane Society

12073 N. 1000th Rd., Effingham, IL. 62401

Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control

9704 S. Charles St., Chicago, IL. 60643

Heartland Animal Shelter

2975 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL. 60062

Hinsdale Humane Society

21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL. 60521

Humane Indiana

421 45th St., Munster, IN., 46321

LaPorte Animal Care Shelter

2855 West State Road 2, LaPorte, IN., 46350

Livingston County Humane Society

21179 North 1358 East Road, Pontiac, IL., 61764

Michiana Humane Society

722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN. 46360

Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter

2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL. 60015

PAWS Chicago

1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL. 60614

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL. 61603

Rover Rescue of Illinois

1512S. Randall Rd., Geneva, IL. 60134

South Suburban Humane Society

1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, IL., 60411

Spay and Stay

3060 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL. 60087

The Anti-Cruelty Society

157 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL. 60654

The Humane Society of Hobart, Inc.

2054 E. Estate Road 130, Hobart, IN. 46342

Tree House Humane Society

7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. 60608

Winnebago Animal Control Services

4517 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL. 61103