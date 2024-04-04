Man's body found near water filtration plant in South Shore

A man was found dead near a city-run water filtration plant in South Shore Thursday morning, police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was found around 5:20 a.m. with trauma to the head at a park near the Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant in the 3300 block of East Cheltenham Place, according to Chicago police and city officials.

He was dead on the scene, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

City Department of Water Management spokesperson Megan Vidis said the remains were not on the grounds of the plant.

“Our plant has a very secure perimeter,” Vidis added. “It’s guarded by the police 24-7.”

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.