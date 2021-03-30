Manny's Deli in Chicago Giving Out Free Sandwiches to First 1,000 Customers Wearing a Mask

Chicago's famous Manny's Deli is giving out 1,000 free sandwiches on Tuesday to customers wearing a face mask.

Manny's initially started the giveaway as a challenge, saying the South Loop deli would give out sandwiches "if we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put a mask on or properly wear your mask."

Prior to the challenge, Manny's said it hadn't made it longer than a few hours without asking people to adjust their masks. Within a day, the restaurant said the challenge had already failed and at least seven people had to be corrected.

Ok, we had 7 people come in today who needed their masks corrected but we’ll give you guys one more chance. If we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put on or correct their mask we’ll give away free sandwiches for a day. Let’s do this. — Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 15, 2021

"Challenge failed," Manny's tweeted last week, "but let’s turn this into into a positive. Is there a sponsor out there who’d be willing to donate free sandwiches for a day for anyone who comes in with a mask?"

Later that same day, the deli revealed that an anonymous donor would sponsor free sandwich day for the first 1,000 customers wearing a mask.

We did it, Chicago! Someone just called and said they will sponsor a free sandwich day at Manny’s for anyone who shows up wearing a mask 😷 This person wants to remain anonymous. We will be dropping the details soon. #MannysMaskChallenge — Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 23, 2021

Manny's later announced that "Free Sandwich Day" would be Tuesday, with a limit of 1,000 sandwiches given out on a first come, first serve basis to customers wearing a mask. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., Manny's said.

The deli also noted that on top of the promotion, it would be giving out sandwiches to all 450 staff members at the United Center mass vaccination site on Tuesday.