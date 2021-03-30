Manny's Deli in Chicago Giving Out Free Sandwiches to First 1,000 Customers Wearing a Mask

Chicago's famous Manny's Deli is giving out 1,000 free sandwiches on Tuesday to customers wearing a face mask.
Manny's initially started the giveaway as a challenge, saying the South Loop deli would give out sandwiches "if we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put a mask on or properly wear your mask."
Prior to the challenge, Manny's said it hadn't made it longer than a few hours without asking people to adjust their masks. Within a day, the restaurant said the challenge had already failed and at least seven people had to be corrected.
"Challenge failed," Manny's tweeted last week, "but let’s turn this into into a positive. Is there a sponsor out there who’d be willing to donate free sandwiches for a day for anyone who comes in with a mask?"
Later that same day, the deli revealed that an anonymous donor would sponsor free sandwich day for the first 1,000 customers wearing a mask.
Manny's later announced that "Free Sandwich Day" would be Tuesday, with a limit of 1,000 sandwiches given out on a first come, first serve basis to customers wearing a mask. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., Manny's said.
The deli also noted that on top of the promotion, it would be giving out sandwiches to all 450 staff members at the United Center mass vaccination site on Tuesday.