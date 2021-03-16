Mannys Deli

Chicago Deli Offers Free Sandwiches If It Goes 30 Days Without Correcting Customer Masks

A Chicago deli is hoping to give people another incentive to wear their masks.

Manny's Deli in the South Loop issued a challenge to customers saying "if we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put a mask on or properly wear your mask, we will give away free sandwiches for the day."

Previously, the popular eatery said it hadn't made it longer than a few hours.

The challenge was issued on Twitter late Sunday evening.

By Monday, the restaurant said the challenge had already failed and at least seven people had to be corrected.

But Manny's decided to give customers one more chance.

