Manhunt for shooting suspects ends after police find them arguing at apartment

An argument between a man and a woman led to an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of East Highway 330 in unincorporated Griffith on Wednesday morning.

A 33-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds from the incident. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for a suspect in the case, identified as a 35-year-old Griffith resident. He was last seen driving a maroon pickup truck from the scene.

Police were able to locate the truck, but the final arrest was made after an eyewitness observed two people arguing in the entryway of an apartment complex near Grant Street and 79th Place in Merrillville.

The suspect, who was arguing with a woman, fled into a nearby wooded area, but both were taken into custody a short time later.

No further information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.