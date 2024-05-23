Loop

Man wounded in stabbing near Chicago Theatre

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a stabbing near the Chicago Theatre in the Loop Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to police, the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man at around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North State Street when the perpetrator attacked the victim with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

According to officials, the assailant fled the scene moments after the stabbing and there is no one currently in custody.

The incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

