A man with a rifle allegedly punched a teen in downtown Chicago Thursday morning before attempting to rob a woman as she sat in her car in the city's Loop, according to police.

Authorities said the man approached a 19-year-old woman as she walked on the sidewalk around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash before punching her in the face with a closed fist and then hitting her in the head with a rifle.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital in unknown condition.

Two minutes later, the man then allegedly walked up to a 30-year-old woman's driver side door in the 0-100 block of East Randolph Street, pointed the rifle at her and told her to get out of the vehicle while demanding the woman's belongings. The woman complied and the man walked away without taking her vehicle, police said. It was not immediately clear if he took any of her belongings.

One minute after that, officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of North Wabash and the man pointed the rifle at one officer, police said. He then threw the rifle to the ground and started running northbound on Lake Street, according to authorities.

Police said the man was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered. Charges were pending as of Thursday afternoon.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently confirm details of the incident.