Man tried to abduct young girl in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood

Chicago police have issued a community alert after a man touched and attempted to abduct a young girl in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the suspect approached a group of children who were playing at Ada Park on Friday afternoon. He touched a 6-year-old girl and attempted to abduct her, and also invited other children to his residence, according to the alert.

The suspect is described as a man with light complexion, 25-to-35 years of age, with a medium build, standing between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-10 and weighing between 160-180 pounds. He has close-shaven black hair, a beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call 911, or to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.