Man Stabbed on CTA Red Line Train

The offender stabbed the victim in the leg with an unknown object before fleeing with an unknown amount of money from the victim's pants pocket, police said

By Molly Walsh

The victim was riding a southbound CTA Red Line train from North and Clybourne when a male approached him and demanded his belongings at around 1:42 a.m., Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA train early Saturday morning.

The victim was riding a southbound CTA Red Line train from North and Clybourne when a male approached him and demanded his belongings at around 1:42 a.m., Chicago police said.

The victim refused at which point an altercation ensued. The offender stabbed the victim in the leg with an unknown object before fleeing with an unknown amount of money from the victim's pants pocket, police said.

The victim followed the offender of the train to the Chicago and State exit but the offender fled, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a laceration to his leg.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

