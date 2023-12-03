Man stabbed in River North Sunday morning

Chicago police are investigating after a man was stabbed while walking in the River North neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the 32-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Clark Street at approximately 3 a.m. when he was approached by a group of men.

One of the men then punched and kicked the man, and during the altercation the man was stabbed in the stomach, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.