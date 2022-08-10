Man Stabbed After Argument With Woman on CTA Red Line Platform

A man was stabbed during an argument on a CTA Red Line platform on the North Side Tuesday night.

The man, 37, was arguing with a woman on the train when they exited onto the platform of the Fullerton stop and the woman stabbed him twice in the neck about 10:30 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side.

The man, 40, was riding the train about 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue when someone reached for his bag, police said. The robber took off with the bag but was later apprehended, according to police.

On Monday, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shootout with another person Monday near a CTA Red Line stop in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. The boy and another person were in the first block of West 79th Street when they opened fire at each other, police said.

Last weekend, on the same block, Diunte Moon, 29, was shot to death while riding a Red Line train.

The recent string of attacks come shortly after police and transit officials announced additional plans to increase security on L and subway trains.

The Sun-Times reported last week that the number of violent crimes on the L and buses has jumped to a level not seen in over a decade. Through July 19, 488 attacks had been reported on the transit system — the most since 533 during the same period in 2011.