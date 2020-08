A man was injured in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was riding a dirt bike at 12:46 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone opened fire from a white vehicle, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.