A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck while sitting in a vehicle near a parking lot at the Ford City shopping center Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, the man was sitting in a vehicle at approximately 3 p.m. when he heard gunshots. The man was struck in the neck, and was transported to Christ Hospital.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man was initially listed in fair condition, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.