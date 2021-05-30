Man Shot in Face on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the face while driving on Lake Shore Drive early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the man was traveling southbound in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Drive at approximately 12:14 a.m. when he heard several shots. The man was struck in the face, and was transported to Northwestern Hospital.

The man’s condition had stabilized, but further details are unknown at this time, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.