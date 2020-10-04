Man Shot in Englewood Carjacking, Chicago Police Say

A 40-year-old man was shot after he was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to Chicago police, the man was stopped at an intersection in the 6800 block of South Halsted at approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday when two men walked up to him and pulled him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

After he was pulled from the car, the man attempted to flee the scene. As he ran, he was shot in the buttocks by one of the suspects.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Chicago police say the men fled the scene in the victim’s 2017 white Ford Escape SUV, and have not been located at this time. Area One detectives are currently investigating the incident.