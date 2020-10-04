Englewood

Man Shot in Englewood Carjacking, Chicago Police Say

The man was attempting to run from the scene when he was shot by one of the suspects

A 40-year-old man was shot after he was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to Chicago police, the man was stopped at an intersection in the 6800 block of South Halsted at approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday when two men walked up to him and pulled him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

After he was pulled from the car, the man attempted to flee the scene. As he ran, he was shot in the buttocks by one of the suspects.

Local

West Englewood 42 mins ago

At Least 3 Injured in West Englewood Shooting

Regal Cinemas 2 hours ago

Regal Cinemas Considering Temporary Closure of U.S. Theaters, Including 8 in Chicago Area

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Chicago police say the men fled the scene in the victim’s 2017 white Ford Escape SUV, and have not been located at this time. Area One detectives are currently investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

EnglewoodChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us