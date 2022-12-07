Man Shot by Officer During Confrontation With Chicago Police in West Pullman

Chicago police say a man was shot in the hand during a confrontation with officers in the West Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the incident occurred near the intersection of 127th Street and Wentworth on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., a 52-year-old man, who was armed with a shotgun, exited a residence and fired shots at a 47-year-old man, striking him.

Police say the man then walked back into the residence, retrieved a handgun, and came back outside.

He then walked down a street, where he was confronted by Chicago police officers. They ordered him to drop the weapon, but when he pointed it at another individual near the scene, the officers opened fire, striking the suspect in the hand.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, and both he and the victim in the case are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The officers who opened fire will be placed on routine administrative duty for 30 days, in accordance with department policy, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, according to police.