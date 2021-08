A 34-year-old man was impaled in a factory incident Monday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The man was in a factory about 2:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Columbus Avenue when he was impaled by a metal rod, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

Details on the incident were not immediately available, according to police.