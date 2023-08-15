Planned Parenthood

Man sent to prison for 10 years for setting a fire at an Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic

By Associated Press

Prison bars

A man who set a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.

Tyler Massengill has admitted using a homemade explosive to set a fire at the Peoria clinic in January, a few days after Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law with additional legal protections for abortion procedures. No one was inside the clinic when the fire happened.

“I feel for the people who have lost their jobs. I’m not trying to play like I am victim at this. I was sincerely hurt,” Massengill, 32, said in court, apparently a reference to his belief that a former girlfriend had an abortion a few years ago.

Prosecutors, however, said the woman told the FBI that wasn't true.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid said people who typically visit the clinic for a variety of services have had to look elsewhere because of extensive damage to the building, WMBD-TV reported.

“And to add to your accomplishments, there’s the striking of fear, stress and inconvenience to thousands of patients and employees from the many other Planned Parenthood facilities who wonder if they are next on the list of misguided people like you," the judge said.

Shadid went slightly above the sentencing guidelines but below the possible maximum prison term of 20 years.

Local

entertainment 5 mins ago

Madonna's upcoming Chicago concert dates rescheduled

Chicago Shootings 1 hour ago

Boy, 8, dead after accidental shooting in Garfield Park

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered Massengill, a Chillicothe resident, to pay $1.45 million in restitution.

Defense attorney Karl Bryning asked for a five-year prison sentence, noting Massengill's history of mental illness and alcohol abuse.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Planned Parenthood
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us