A 42-year-old man was robbed early Thursday morning in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

After arranging online for a man to meet him at his hotel room in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, the man arrived at his room around 12:30 a.m., pulled out a taser and demanded the 42-year-old's personal property before fleeing, Chicago Police said.

No one was injured, Police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.