Man Killed in Shootout at Chatham Convenience Store

A shootout that spilled from inside a Chatham convenience store onto the sidewalk left one man dead, according to Chicago Police.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Chicago police said the man, later identified as Terrence M. Maggette of East Chatham, was inside the Life Line Tropical Juice store when he "shot through the door" at another male who was approaching that location.

While authorities said it's unclear whether approaching male was hit, they did confirm he returned fire after the man inside left the store.

As a result, the victim, 40, was shot "multiple times in the body outside on the sidewalk," according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

More than a dozen shell casings could be seen scattered outside of the store and down the block.

Details about the other gunman are not yet known, but authorities said he fled the area in a gold SUV.

Police said one weapon has been recovered from the scene as Area South detectives investigate.