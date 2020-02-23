Chicago Police Officer Hit by Jeep During Traffic Stop

Chicago police arrested a woman after she hit an officer while trying to flee a traffic stop in Garfield Park Saturday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Pulaski Road when officers in an unmarked car pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee, authorities said.

As one of the officers approached the SUV, police said the woman attempted to drive away — striking the officer while doing so.

The officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a foot injury, according to police. The injuries were not life-threatening, and he's in good condition.

Police said the woman was taken into custody without incident. ]