Garfield Park

Chicago Police Officer Hit by Jeep During Traffic Stop

As one of the officers approached the SUV, police said the woman attempted to drive away — striking the officer while doing so

By Dylan Van Sickle

Generic police lights flashing
NBC News

Chicago police arrested a woman after she hit an officer while trying to flee a traffic stop in Garfield Park Saturday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Pulaski Road when officers in an unmarked car pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee, authorities said.

As one of the officers approached the SUV, police said the woman attempted to drive away — striking the officer while doing so.

The officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a foot injury, according to police. The injuries were not life-threatening, and he's in good condition.

Police said the woman was taken into custody without incident. ]

Rod Blagojevich 8 hours ago

Chicago’s Rudest Hot Dog Stand, The Wiener’s Circle, Sends Message to Blagojevich

west town 11 hours ago

‘You Felt His Presence:’ Family Remembers Man Fatally Stabbed Near West Town Bar

This article tagged under:

Garfield ParkChicago Police DepartmentOfficer Injured
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us