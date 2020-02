A woman was shot while riding in a car in McKinley Park Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3200 block of S. Hamilton Ave, according to Chicago police.

Police said the woman, 23, was in the back seat of the car when a person began firing from a sidewalk. One of those shots hit the woman in the side of her face, authorities said.

She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Central investigates the incident.