A 53-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out in a home early Friday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters responded to a call of a blaze at a home in the 2600 block of South Harding Avenue, Chicago Fire officials said.

The man died in the fire, fire officials said.

Another person was transported to a hospital with a nonfire related issue, fire officials said.

Four people were displaced from their home, according to fire officials.