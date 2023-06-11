Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot Sunday morning in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities say.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Division at approximately 12:56 a.m.

A 27-year-old man was in the street when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.