Man killed in Homan Square hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the crash occurred in the 500 block of South Independence just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the scene after a man, between the ages of 45 and 55, was struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene, and no further information was available on the driver or their whereabouts.

Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.