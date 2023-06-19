Man killed in deadly mass shooting during Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration ID'd

A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim killed during a deadly mass shooting at a an event celebrating Juneteenth in unincorporated Willowbrook over the weekend, authorities said.

The DuPage County Coroner's office said Reginald Meadows died of a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen following the tragic event.

Meadows was the sole death as gunfire erupted early Sunday, leaving at least 22 others injured.

According to authorities, the shooting broke out at approximately 12:25 a.m. during a fight near the Hinsdale Lake Terrace in unincorporated Willowbrook. Multiple weapons were fired during the incident, with police saying an unknown number of suspects opened fire into the crowd. No one was in custody as of late Sunday, however.

Police said officers were initially monitoring the celebration, but were called away to respond to a different 911 call.

Deputies were in an area near the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 when they heard numerous gunshots.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We were all just out, and next thing you know, shots just got going off. Everybody ran, and it was chaos," said Craig Lottie.

"As we were getting ready to go, we just started to hear shooting come from behind us. So we dropped down," said Marqeisha Avery, another witness.

Police say that there is no determined motive at this time.

One local hospital reported that they had initially received 12 patients that had been injured during the incident. Seven have been treated and released, while five remain hospitalized.

In the hours after the shooting, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "closely monitoring" what took place.

"...Gathering for a holiday celebration should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety," his statement read, in part.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted on Sunday afternoon that President Joe Biden is also offering assistance after the shooting.