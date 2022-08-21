Man Killed, Another Critically Hurt in Blue Island Bar Shooting, According to Police

A 33-year-old man was killed and another individual was critically-injured after gunfire erupted during a physical altercation at a Blue Island bar on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Forge Pub, located in the 3400 block of 127th Street at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds on the patio of the bar.

One of the men, Chicago resident Berthony Meus, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The other individual was transported to a nearby hospital, where they remain in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that gunfire erupted during a physical altercation involving the two men.

It is unclear whether one or both men fired shots, and police in Blue Island are continuing to investigate. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call authorities at 708-396-7020.