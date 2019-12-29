Bishop Ford Expressway

Man Injured in Bishop Ford Expressway Shooting, State Police Say

The man was taken to an area hospital after the shooting, but his condition is unknown

Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police are investigating reports of a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to an area hospital after a man said he had been shot while driving on the expressway.

The man told authorities that he had been shot while driving on the southbound exit ramp at Stony Island at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was able to drive himself to an area hospital, where he was interviewed by police.

Another man was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call state police at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

