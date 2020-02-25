Man Injured After Falling Into Cargo Hold of Ship on Far South Side

A man had to be rescued by Chicago firefighters after he fell into a cargo hold onboard a ship in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, special rescue was called to the ship near the 10600 block of South Burley Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. A crew member onboard the ship fell into the ship and suffered unspecified fractures.

The man is listed in good condition.

Sky 5 responded to the scene, where rescue workers could be observed trying to rescue the worker from the cargo hold.

Patient suffered fractures after fall into cargo hold. Good condition. Being treated by CFD ambo 71 now pic.twitter.com/5riXfIYpau — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2020

Fire officials had to use a crane to rescue the worker from the hold.