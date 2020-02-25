East Side

Man Injured After Falling Into Cargo Hold of Ship on Far South Side

It is unclear how severe the man's injuries are

A man had to be rescued by Chicago firefighters after he fell into a cargo hold onboard a ship in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, special rescue was called to the ship near the 10600 block of South Burley Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. A crew member onboard the ship fell into the ship and suffered unspecified fractures.

The man is listed in good condition.

Sky 5 responded to the scene, where rescue workers could be observed trying to rescue the worker from the cargo hold.

Fire officials had to use a crane to rescue the worker from the hold.

This article tagged under:

East SideChicago Fire Department
