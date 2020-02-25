Man Injured After Falling Into Cargo Hold of Ship on Far South Side

A man had to be rescued by Chicago firefighters after he fell into a cargo hold onboard a ship in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, special rescue was called to the ship near the 10600 block of South Burley Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. A crew member onboard the ship fell into the ship and suffered unspecified fractures.
The man is listed in good condition.
Sky 5 responded to the scene, where rescue workers could be observed trying to rescue the worker from the cargo hold.
Fire officials had to use a crane to rescue the worker from the hold.