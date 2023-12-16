Man found dead in trunk of burning car in Bridgeport died from gunshot wound, medical examiner says

The individual who was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

At around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, police and firefighters responded to a report of a car fire in an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue, authorities said. After extinguishing the fire, officials said an unidentified person was found unresponsive in the trunk of the vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, police added.

The Medical Examiner's Office later revealed the individual, who hasn't been identified, died from a gunshot wound to the neck and chest. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police haven't provided any details on the shooting.