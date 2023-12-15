Body found in trunk of burning car near Guaranteed Rate Field: CPD

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside the trunk of a burning car overnight near Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car on fire in an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.

After extinguishing the fire, officials said an unidentified person was found unresponsive in the trunk of the vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, police added.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.