Man found dead in Roseland house fire

A man was found dead late Saturday in a residential fire in Roseland on the South Side.
Firefighters responded about 11:50 p.m. to a house fire in the 10300 block of South Calumet Avenue, where they found a 70-year-old man unresponsive in a bed, Chicago fire officials said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
