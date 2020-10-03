Man Found Dead After Lawndale Fire Saturday

A man was found dead Saturday after a fire in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 64-year-old man was found in a basement apartment after firefighters extinguished a blaze shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people were also displaced as a result of the fire, police said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appeared to be accidental.