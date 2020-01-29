Man Fatally Shot After Stealing Phone Outside Lynwood Sport Center, Police Say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in the parking lot of a south suburban sports center when he tried to steal a cell phone that he had previously arranged to buy, according to police.

The shooting took place at around 6:53 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center, located in the 2000 block of Glenwood Dyer Road, Lynwood Police Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert said in a statement.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old man on the south side of the road with bullet wounds to his buttocks, back and head, according to police. He was later identified as Diondre Crosby-Nelson, of Lynwood, officials said.

Authorities said investigators determined that the shooting began with the private sale of a cell phone. During the exchange, Lynwood police said Crosby-Nelson was in the seller's vehicle with the seller and a female passenger and attempted to take the phone without paying for it, exiting the car and running away.

The seller then chased Crosby-Nelson and opened fire, according to police, firing eight shots and striking the teen three times.

Crosby-Nelson was taken to a hospital in northwest Indiana where he was pronounced dead, officials said. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Wednesday.

The gunman was taken into custody with charges pending, according to police, who said prosecutors did not feel the shooting was in self-defense because Crosby-Nelson was walking away when shot.

Shubert said at a news conference that police were "very shocked" by the incident, calling it "isolated" and adding, "this is not a regular occurrence."

"I would recommend any time you sell online, meet at a police department," he noted. "We can make sure things go smoothly."