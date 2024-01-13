Man dies of cold exposure in Schiller Park

A man died of cold exposure Thursday in northwest suburban Schiller Park, the year’s first cold-related death as the area endures a winter storm ahead of colder temperatures next week.

The 60-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, died about 1 p.m. in the 4600 block of Wesley Terrace, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Schiller Park police and fire officials couldn’t be reached immediately.

Autopsy results released Friday said he died of environmental cold exposure, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

It was the first cold exposure death of the year in Cook County, but not the first of this cold weather season. A 74-year-old woman died Dec. 4 on Chicago’s Lower West Side of cold exposure and hypothermia, according to the medical examiner’s office.