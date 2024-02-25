Man dies after driving vehicle into Little Calumet River, police say

A man is dead after he drove a vehicle into the Little Calumet River on Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 800 block of West 129th Place at approximately 3 a.m.

A Chicago police marine unit was dispatched to the scene, and they pulled a 30-year-old man out of the river after he had exited a partially submerged vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A 30-year-old woman, who was believed to have exited the vehicle before it entered the water, was also hospitalized, and her condition has stabilized at this time, police said.

No further details were immediately available, and an investigation is underway.