Man dies after crashing into pole while fleeing gunfire: Chicago police

A man has died after he crashed into a pole while attempting to flee gunfire in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police responded to calls of a traffic crash in the 5400 block of West Jackson just after 1 a.m. Saturday and found a car on fire in an alley.

A passenger who had been in the vehicle told police that they were driving southbound in an alley when they heard gunfire. The driver then reversed the car, which then slammed into a pole.

The car burst into flames, and the passenger was able to escape. The driver was not, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No suspects are in custody, and an investigation is underway